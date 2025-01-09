Posted in: Amazon, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: A Working Man, david ayer, jason statham

A Working Man Trailer: Jason Statham Reteams With Ayer, Stallone

Jason Statham is reteaming with The Beekeeper director David Ayer for the new action film A Working Man. The first trailer is here.

Article Summary Jason Statham joins David Ayer for action-packed film A Working Man, releasing March 28 via Amazon MGM.

Sylvester Stallone co-writes the script with Ayer, adapting Chuck Dixon's Levon's Trade novel.

Statham plays a former black ops hero on a mission to rescue a missing college student.

A stellar cast includes Michael Peña, David Harbour, and Eve Mauro in this thrilling action film.

A Working Man is a new action thriller starring everyone's favorite former black ops/weapon in human skin Jason Statham. For this one, he is reteaming with The Beekeeper director David Ayer, with Sylvester Stallone co-writing the script with Ayer. It is based on the novel Levon's Trade by Chuck Dixon. Also starring in the film are Michael Peña, David Harbour, Jason Flemyng, Merab Ninidze, Maximilian Osinski, Cokey Falkow, Noemi Gonzalez, Arianna Rivas, Emmett J. Scanlan, and Eve Mauro. The film is getting a wide theatrical release on March 28 from Amazon MGM. Statham, Ayer, Stallone, Chris Long, John Friedberg, Bill Block, and Kevin King Templeton are the producers.

A Working Man Is Statham's Taken

Levon Cade left his profession behind to live a simple life of working construction and spending time with his daughter. However, when his boss's daughter vanishes, he's called upon to use the skills that made him a legendary figure in the shadowy world of black ops. Levon's hunt for the missing college student soon takes him to the heart of a sinister criminal conspiracy, creating a chain reaction that threatens his new way of life. A new poster for the film is also available now.

Every winter/spring, we know that two things will happen: the groundhog will appear, and Jason Statham will release an action movie. The Beekeeper came out of nowhere and made really good money last year, so teaming up with Ayer again could mean that we see a repeat of that, as they work really well together. Interesting to see Stallone back behind the typewriter as well, for a movie he has no part in no less. None of these movies are any good, but man, are they entertaining. I just love watching Statham beat the piss out of people, and that is what we are getting here. I am in.

A Working Man releases in theaters on March 28.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!