Amy Madigan Leaves the Door Open for a Gladys Return in Weapons

Amy Madigan teases a possible return as Aunt Gladys in Zach Cregger’s Weapons, sharing her love for the enigmatic character.

Gladys stands out as one of modern horror's most enigmatic and memorable characters.

Director Zach Cregger suggests the Weapons universe could expand with new stories or prequels.

Madigan's enthusiasm for the character fuels fan hopes for more Gladys-centered Weapons films.

Few characters in Zach Cregger's Weapons have generated as much discussion as Aunt Gladys, the unsettling presence played with unnerving precision by Amy Madigan. Because, while the film brims with chilling imagery and cryptic storytelling, it's Gladys who lingers most, a figure at once familiar and otherworldly, terrifying and oddly magnetic.

That impact has naturally sparked talk of whether audiences will see more of her in the future. Cregger has already hinted in interviews that some character(s) could carry into other stories within the Weapons world, and fans have since speculated about what form that might take, whether a prequel that unpacks her origins, or another chapter where she continues to haunt those left behind.

Weapons Star on the Chances of Returning for More

Madigan, for her part, has played coy about what might come next, though her recent comments suggest she wouldn't mind returning. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she shared, "I just had such a great time working with Zach and being inside that brain of his. That's really the gift of how the movie came out. The other stuff has to do with all sorts of conversations that I would never be privy in and business things like that. But, you know, I love Gladys, so I'll leave it at that."

It's a measured response, but one that carries a hint of possibility. Madigan doesn't confirm anything concrete, yet her affection for the role, and the fun she clearly had in playing it, makes the idea of her return an enticing prospect. For fans who found Gladys the film's most unforgettable figure, even the suggestion of more is enough to stir excitement.

Whether or not Aunt Gladys appears again, the character has already established herself as one of modern horror's most enigmatic creations. If Madigan does step back into her shoes, Weapons could evolve from a singular horror hit into the beginning of something larger. And if not, Gladys remains an enigma, one that might be even scarier left unresolved. Anything is possible at this point!

Weapons is in theaters everywhere.

