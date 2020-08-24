Amy Poehler Directing Documentary On Lucille Ball And Desi Arnaz

Amy Poehler will make her feature documentary feature directing debut with a new film looking at the life and relationship between comedy icons Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Lucy & Desi will take a look at their lives with a focus on Ball and how she rose up out of nothing to become one of the all-time greats in comedy. "I am so excited to work with Imagine Docs to help present the incredible life and work of the brave and hilarious Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz," said Amy Poehler." All kinds of Hollywood powerhouses will be involved in the doc, both in front of and behind the camera. More info on the production can be found down below.

Amy Poehler Is Perfect For This

"Imagine Documentaries and White Horse Pictures have partnered with the estate of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz to produce the definitive feature documentary on the remarkable life of comedian Lucille Ball and her husband, Desi Arnaz. Amy Poehler will make her feature documentary directing debut and will produce through her Paper Kite banner alongside Imagine's Justin Wilkes and Michael Rosenberg, White Horse's Nigel Sinclair, and Jeanne Elfant Festa, and Diamond Docs' Mark Monroe. Imagine's Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Sara Bernstein will executive produce with White Horse's Nicholas Ferrall and Cassidy Hartmann, and Diamond Docs' Morgan Sackett. Mark Monroe also serves as the writer.

The documentary feature, "LUCY & DESI" (w.t.), will tell the story of the groundbreaking comedian who forever changed the way the world viewed comedy and paved the way for scores of women who followed in her footsteps. Using never-before-seen archival film and personal still photos, and first-person narratives, the documentary will trace Lucy's surprising journey—as a performer as well as a businesswoman, and will illuminate her upheaval of male-dominated comedy, breaking barriers for women in entertainment and beyond."