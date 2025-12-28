Posted in: Columbia Pictures, Movies | Tagged: Anaconda, columbia pictures, jennifer lopez

Anaconda Director Discusses the Film's Big Cameo Moment

The director of the new Anaconda film explains how they convinced one of the stars of the original to return for a surprise cameo.

Article Summary The new Anaconda movie is a meta comedy horror reboot blending nostalgia with fresh twists and big laughs.

Director Tom Gormican shares how the team convinced Jennifer Lopez to return for a surprise cameo appearance.

Paul Rudd and Jack Black lead a cast of friends remaking the original Anaconda, only to face a real giant snake.

Early reactions highlight smart humor, strong chemistry, and playful tributes to the cult 1997 Anaconda classic.

The new Anaconda is officially back in theatres, and this time it is a meta reboot rather than a straight creature feature. Directed by Tom Gormican, the 2025 film follows a group of middle-aged friends who head into the Amazon to remake their favorite childhood movie, Anaconda, only to run into a very real giant snake. It directly nods to the 1997 cult original while spinning the premise into a comedy horror adventure, with Paul Rudd and Jack Black leading the new story as would-be filmmakers who are in way over their heads. And (spoiler warning) the movie does more than reference the first film in dialogue and visuals. In fact, an original Anaconda star pops up in a surprise mid-credits cameo.

Anaconda Director on the Film's Surprise Cameo

In the film, Jennifer Lopez appears as a version of herself, meeting Black's character after he has finished his chaotic jungle shoot and offering him a shot at directing a real studio reboot. Speaking to Screen Rant about how that cameo came together, Gormican said, "This is a love letter to the original Anaconda. And she was like, 'Then I am totally in,' and came in. She has an incredible presence. And I think Jack and I were both like, 'Oh God, it is amazing to have her here.' But again, it is the stamp of approval."

Anaconda premiered in Los Angeles in mid-December and opened wide in the United States on December 25. The film stars Black and Rudd alongside Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, Selton Mello, and Ione Skye, with Gormican and Kevin Etten co-writing the script. Early box office numbers are still up in the air, but early industry tracking suggests a pretty solid holiday debut (of over $20 million), even if the film's reviews so far have been mixed. On the positive side, some critics have praised the movie as smarter, scarier, and funnier than the original, highlighting its self-aware tone and the chemistry between Rudd and Black. Though conversely, others have been less than impressed with its satire and snake.

Still, whether viewers come for the nostalgia, the comedy, or the cameos, this new Anaconda clearly wants to prove itself as a playful tribute to the original film rather than a straight replacement, and at least the cast is also in on the joke.

