Angel Manuel Soto is Reportedly Tapped to Direct a Blue Beetle Movie

The DC Universe is reportedly expanding yet again. The list of in-progress DC movies is kind of ridiculous at this point so any movement on any projects should be taken with a grain of salt. That being said, this project moving forward does seem to be in line for the DC of the future. A Blue Beetle movie has been sitting in development hell since about the end of 2018 that we know about but according to The Wrap they have made progress on bringing on a director. Angel Manuel Soto, the director of Charm City Kings, is set to helm the project that will star the Jamie Reyes version of the character, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who worked on Universal's Scarface and Miss. Bala is set to write the script.

"It is an honor to direct Blue Beetle, the first Latino superhero film for DC," said Soto in a statement to TheWrap. "I want to sincerely thank everyone at Warner Bros. and DC for trusting me to bring Jaime Reyes to life. I can't wait to make history together."

It sounds like they are looking to start production in the fall which means this movie a lot further along than we think. We should expect some sort of casting announcements for Blue Beetle to come soon. With a fall start date, provided everything gets off of the ground the way it is supposed to because COVID is under control, they could be looking for a 2023 release date though nothing has been confirmed. As far as casting goes, the stage at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con would have been a good place to make that announcement any other year but no one should be betting that SDCC happens at all in 2021. It's really awesome that we're finally going to have a Latino superhero and if this is done well it could be an extremely important pop culture moment much in the same way Black Panther was. We'll have to see how this one moves along but now that we have a director and an estimated production start date the wheels do appear to be in motion for one of DC's forever in pre-production projects.