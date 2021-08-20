Angelina Jolie Discusses Challenges of Training for Eternals

We have been graced with the full trailer for Marvel's Eternals, and it looks like we can expect to see a visual spectacle with ambition on all accounts. According to one of the film's decorated stars, the experience doesn't really consist of your predictable training regimen.

When talking about her experience preparing for Eternals, Angelina Jolie (who plays the role of Thena) referenced unique challenges to EW for the film's cover shoot, explaining, "It's certainly the biggest thing I've ever done, as somebody who's directed, to watch the production try to manage it, it was a huge thing to take on."

As far as what makes it feel particularly ambitious is the comic-book scope of the production, something that the actor quickly discovered. "It is one of the weirdest things to train for because you're throwing things, grabbing things, breaking things in half, you feel a little nuts." Jolie elaborated to the publication, "You're just throwing your hand out as if you're thinking, 'Is that a sword? Is that a spear? Is it a lasso? What am I doing?' Then you get into it, and it gets really fun, but it's a puzzle."

From a first glance at the new trailer, Marvel is pulling out all the big-budget stops for Eternals on-screen debut. There are promising snippets of passion, action, moral reflection, and some incredible special effects in the very carefully selected scenes that will make this feel like a different experience from other superhero films we're used to.

Eternals additionally stars Salma Hayek (Ajak), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Barry Keoghan (Druig), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Lia McHugh (Sprite), and Don Lee (Gilgamesh) with a strictly theatrical release date slated for Nov 5, 2021.

Check out the newest trailer for The Eternals included above, and let us know what you're most excited to see from the upcoming film.