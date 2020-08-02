Annabelle In Quarantine Shows Us What The Evil Doll Is Up To

"Back in late July, during a "work equipment pick-up day," three New Line employees decided to have some fun with this femme movie prop and made this short, Annabelle in Quarantine, about the evil doll's shenanigans while everyone has been away. The doll has been on fixture at the New Line offices, moving around various work stations during pre-COVID-19 times. Two of the New Line employees shot the movie on their iPhone (yes, in face masks with social distancing), while a third directed remotely by FaceTime."

I wish more stuff like this would come out. How fun is this? Genius move by whoever these Warner Bros. employees were, as we can all use moments of levity like this. I can only hope there are sequels, and since this is tied to The Conjuring universe, you know that will be the case. They can't help but make more. Besides quarantine, you can next see Annabelle on-screen in Annabelle: The Devil Made Me Do It on June 4th, 2021.