Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – William Jackson Harper Joins Cast

We got our first look at Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania this week, but the details of the movie aren't exactly known. There are a lot of rumors, as always, and some are even more ridiculous than others. That isn't going to stop people from frantically trying to put together the puzzle months before it is revealed, and "actor cast in unknown role" is something that always grabs people's attention. We got another one of those roles announced today. According to Variety, William Jackson Harper of The Good Place fame has joined the cast of the Marvel movie in an unknown role. Marvel declined to comment on the casting, but Variety reports that Harper's role remains "remains a closely guarded secret."

So the internet did what the internet always did, and now people are wondering who Harper will play. The obvious contender from now until someone makes the announcement is one of the Fantastic Four. At this point, people want that casting more than any other announcement. It's understandable, they are major characters, but the rumors and fancasts are getting out of control to the point that you almost wish Marvel would just announce it so people would stop speculating. For now, we don't know who Harper is playing in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and we likely won't know just how "closely guarded" that secret will be until the press rounds start, likely at the beginning of 2023.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Cast, Summary, Release Date

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce. Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania—an epic, sci-fi adventure film will hit the big screen on February 17, 2023.