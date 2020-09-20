Antebellum Soundtrack Vinyl Release Up For Order From Waxwork Records

Antebellum released now available to watch digitally at home, after months of delays thanks to the theaters being shut down. While critics and audiences seem spilt on the film, one thing that can be agreed upon is that the score is fantastic. Composed by Nate Wonder and Roman GianArthur, it is now getting a vinyl release through Waxwork Records in partnership with Milan Records. Coming on 180 gram vinyl and featuring the striking artwork used in promotion with the film, the vinyl disc itself will come with a black finish with a red haze touch that really looks stunning. You can see it below.

Antebellum Vinyl Is Up For Preorder Now

"Waxwork Records in partnership with Milan Records is excited to present ANTEBELLUM Original Motion Picture Score by Nate Wonder and Roman GianArthur. Antebellum is a 2020 American psychological horror film written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. It stars Janelle Monáe, Eric Lange, and Jena Malone and follows a modern day African American woman who must escape from a 19th century Southern slave plantation. Veronica Henley (Monáe), a successful and prominent author, is abducted and taken back into the Antebellum period. She must free herself and others and take them back to the modern time period before it is too late."

"Writing the score for Antebellum has been a rewarding adventure in creating a musical bed that compliments the script while becoming its own unique character and identity within the film. It was really wonderful to work with my brother on this, it was one of the most fulfilling experiences," Wonder said of the project in a statement. "Working with Janelle Monáe has also been a pleasure as always. We've done this a few times before and every time it is a thrilling experience to work on such intriguing ideas. It's been especially heart-warming to work on this feature, as it is the next step in the evolution of her emotional pictures."

This release is shipping in November of this year. You can snag a preorder for the soundtrack by heading right here.