Antonio Banderas Joins the Cast of Indiana Jones 5

The cast of Indiana Jones 5 has gained another massive name. The now James Mangold directed movie already has Harrison Ford returning to the role, but they have also cast Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson have all joined the cast in various roles. Deadline is now reporting that Antonio Banderas is the latest name to join the cast of the now in production movie. Plot details are still currently unknown, and we don't know what kind of role Banderas will be playing as well. Steven Spielberg is not directing this outing but he is producing along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel. John Williams is also returning to work on the iconic score for this entry of the franchise.

Indiana Jones 5 has had a tough time getting to the big screen. The movie was first announced during the initial Disney acquisition, and getting Ford to agree to the role coincided with Ford agreeing to do another Star Wars movie. Since then, the movie has just been getting delay after delay, and just when it looked like things were going to get off of the ground next year, COVID happened. Mangold took over for Speilberg, production started, and Ford immediately hurt himself on set. They, unfortunately, don't have a lot of time to get this thing off of the ground because the latest release date for Indiana Jones 5 is July 29, 2022, and they want to give production time to get everything done without rushing. After the extremely long wait and all of the hoops that everyone involved has had to jump through, the last thing Disney needs to do is rush to the finish line.