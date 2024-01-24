Posted in: Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: anyone but you, Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney

Anyone But You Heads To Blu-ray On February 27th

Anyone But You is still in theaters and making good money, but we now know that the film will release on Blu-ray on February 27th.

Article Summary Anyone But You starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell hits Blu-ray on Feb 27th.

The film grossed $100M worldwide, becoming a top-performing romantic comedy.

Sony's marketing mishaps highlighted, despite the movie's success.

Film overcomes poor trailer with Sweeney and Powell's genuine on-screen chemistry.

Anyone But You, the raunchy romantic comedy starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, is coming to Blu-ray on February 27th. The film has had a great run in theaters through the holidays, grossing $100 million worldwide and becoming one of the best-performing romantic comedies at the box office in the last couple of years. The Blu-ray will include some features, but what exactly we do not know, as they have not been finalized yet. What we do know is what the cover will look like. You can see it below.

Anyone But You Blu-ray Will Sell Extremely Well

In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date, something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple.

Sony continues to not know how to market their films. Maybe it is their end goal for word of mouth to carry their movies; if they fail, they just shrug their shoulders. They did this film no favors, from the way they marketed it to the release date they saddled it with. They had to know that they probably would have doubled their gross if they had come out in the fall or held until February. It just makes no sense. The trailer for the film the one above, is a complete disaster that got laughed at for weeks.

And it is not indicative of the film when you watch it at all. Sweeney and Powell have real chemistry and are genuinely funny, unlike all of the painful marketing that was forced upon them by Sony. This film succeeded despite Sony trying desperately to make it fail.

You can see for yourself when the Blu-ray for Anyone But You releases on February 27th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!