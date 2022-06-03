Arachnophobia Remake On The Way From Christoper Landon

Arachnophobia is the latest horror property that is getting a redo. Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon will be remaking the film, for Amblin, with James Wan on board as a producer. Frank Marshall, who directed the original in 1990, is going to executive produce. Landon made his name writing a few of the Paranormal Activity films, before directing Happy Death Day, Happy Death Day 2 U, and 2020 body-switching horror film Freaky, starring Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton. He will also be writing the script. The Hollywood Reporter had the news of him crawling into the director's chair.

Arachnophobia Has Been Long In Development

"A horror comedy, Arachnophobia centered on a small town terrorized by a colony of deadly South American spiders accidentally brought into the U.S. Jeff Daniels starred as a doctor who moves his family from the big city for the calm bucolic small-town life with John Goodman playing a know-it-all exterminator. Julian Sands and Harley Jane Kozak were also in the cast." First of all, they should definitely have Jeff Daniels make a cameo in this. Goodman as well, he has to. Other than that, I would imagine that this will be pretty similar in tone to the 1990 version. Landon's bread and butter is horror-comedy, and that is what this film was and needs to be again.

Because the central point of the film, spiders, is going to put people off right off the bat. I know many people who would never set foot in a theater to see this just because it is about spiders. Arachnophobia fights an uphill battle as soon as someone's eyes pass over the title, so hooking them with humor and a strong cast is vital. More on this one as we find it out, including cast and more. No word on when this might go in front of cameras.