Arcadian Trailer: Nicolas Cage Dystopian Film Debuts At SXSW

The trailer for Nicolas Cgae's new dystopian thriller Arcadian has been released. It hits theaters April 12th.

Article Summary Nicolas Cage stars in the dystopian thriller Arcadian, debuting at SXSW.

The gripping Arcadian trailer drops, with a theatrical release set for April 12th.

Benjamin Brewer directs from a Mike Nilon script, featuring a struggle for survival.

Director Brewer shares insights on his first solo project in a decade with Nicolas Cage.

Arcadian is a new dystopian thriller that will debut at SXSW next week. It stars Nicolas Cage, Jaeden Martell, Maxwell Jenkins, and Sadie Soverall. It is directed by Benjamin Brewer from a script by Mike Nilon. Usually, I would not be interested at all in yet another dystopian film, but the trailer above looks good, and Cage being in it gives me the push I would need to get this onto my radar.

Arcadian Synopsis

In a near future, normal life on Earth has been decimated. Paul and his two sons, Thomas and Joseph, have been living a half-life – tranquility by day and torment by night. Every night, after the sun sets, they face the unrelenting attacks of a mysterious and violent evil. One day, when Thomas doesn't return home before sundown, Paul must leave the safety of their fortified farm to find him. A nightmarish battle ensues that forces the family to execute a desperate plan to survive.

Here is director Benjamin Brewer on what drew him to Arcadian: "Originally, I was going to direct this film with my brother, Alex, but prior commitments made that tough, so it became my first solo directing venture in a decade or so. What drew me to the project was the brothers at the center of the story and their close bond. That's something I can relate to very deeply. I liked the idea that the coming-of-age story could be rendered in a sort of Mad Max apocalypse world, giving these recognizable tropes of growing up a dark fairytale hue, and I was also excited to have an opportunity to work with Nicolas Cage again. Nick's a fantastic actor, of course, but also just a fun, generous person. I knew we'd have a good time together, like we did on the first movie we made, THE TRUST."

Arcadian debuts at the SXSW Film Festival next week and hits theaters on April 12th.

