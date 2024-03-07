Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Arcadian, nicolas cage, rlje films
Arcadian Trailer: Nicolas Cage Dystopian Film Debuts At SXSW
The trailer for Nicolas Cgae's new dystopian thriller Arcadian has been released. It hits theaters April 12th.
Article Summary
- Nicolas Cage stars in the dystopian thriller Arcadian, debuting at SXSW.
- The gripping Arcadian trailer drops, with a theatrical release set for April 12th.
- Benjamin Brewer directs from a Mike Nilon script, featuring a struggle for survival.
- Director Brewer shares insights on his first solo project in a decade with Nicolas Cage.
Arcadian is a new dystopian thriller that will debut at SXSW next week. It stars Nicolas Cage, Jaeden Martell, Maxwell Jenkins, and Sadie Soverall. It is directed by Benjamin Brewer from a script by Mike Nilon. Usually, I would not be interested at all in yet another dystopian film, but the trailer above looks good, and Cage being in it gives me the push I would need to get this onto my radar.
Arcadian Synopsis
In a near future, normal life on Earth has been decimated. Paul and his two sons, Thomas and Joseph, have been living a half-life – tranquility by day and torment by night. Every night, after the sun sets, they face the unrelenting attacks of a mysterious and violent evil. One day, when Thomas doesn't return home before sundown, Paul must leave the safety of their fortified farm to find him. A nightmarish battle ensues that forces the family to execute a desperate plan to survive.
Here is director Benjamin Brewer on what drew him to Arcadian: "Originally, I was going to direct this film with my brother, Alex, but prior commitments made that tough, so it became my first solo directing venture in a decade or so. What drew me to the project was the brothers at the center of the story and their close bond. That's something I can relate to very deeply. I liked the idea that the coming-of-age story could be rendered in a sort of Mad Max apocalypse world, giving these recognizable tropes of growing up a dark fairytale hue, and I was also excited to have an opportunity to work with Nicolas Cage again. Nick's a fantastic actor, of course, but also just a fun, generous person. I knew we'd have a good time together, like we did on the first movie we made, THE TRUST."
Arcadian debuts at the SXSW Film Festival next week and hits theaters on April 12th.