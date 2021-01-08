Four New Images Form Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead Appear Online

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead is coming to Netflix soon, and being honest, I think this one has some real potential. I know that Snyder's name invokes certain reactions from people, but I have really enjoyed many of his films, including his Dawn of the Dead remake from 2004. He has a good eye for horror, and with the cast, he assembled for this film, it should be on most radars for 2021. Starring Dave Bautista, Huma Qureshi, Ella Purnell, Tig Nataro, Ana de la Reguera, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, and many more, the film is a weird mash-up of a zombie film and heist movie, something that I was not sure I would ever type. Four new photos from the production have debuted online, and you can see them below.

Release The Army Of The Dead Trailer Netflix

The film is a zombie film set in post-apocalyptic Las Vegas, where "A group of mercenaries must venture into the quarantine zone to pull off "the greatest heist ever attempted." I mean, that is a great set-up, right? Who doesn't want to watch that film? It will also be good to see Snyder get away from superhero fare for a bit. I personally loved Man of Steel and didn't hate Batman Vs. Superman as much as most. I don't care at all about his Justice League film, but give me something a bit more original like this, and I am there. I cannot wait for a trailer to drop for this, and hopefully, these pics mean it will be soon.