Army Of The Dead Teaser Debuts Form Netflix, On Streamer May 21st

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead is coming to Netflix on May 21st, and being honest, I think this one has some real potential. I know that Snyder's name invokes certain reactions from people, but I have really enjoyed many of his films, including his Dawn of the Dead remake from 2004. He has a good eye for horror, and with the cast, he assembled for this film, it should be on most radars for 2021. Starring Dave Bautista, Huma Qureshi, Ella Purnell, Tig Nataro, Ana de la Reguera, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, and many more, the film is a weird mash-up of a zombie film and heist movie, something that I was not sure I would ever type. The first teaser for the film dropped this morning, which you can find down below.

Army Of The Dead LOOKS Impressive

"Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. Starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Raúl Castillo, Michael Cassidy, and Garret Dillahunt. Story by Zack Snyder. Screenplay by Zack Snyder & Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. Directed by Zack Snyder."

THAT'S what I'm talking about! There are some really impressive visuals there, and it doesn't look like it is 2 AM at all times! This is what I want from Zack Snyder. Army of the Dead is an original story where the canvas is blank, and he does some of his best work when that is the case. The cast looks badass, and now I cannot wait for this. It will be on Netflix on May 21st, which is not soon enough.