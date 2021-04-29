Army Of The Dead Unleashes Twelve New Character Posters

Army Of The Dead is coming to Netflix in a few weeks, and today we get a look at twelve new character posters for Zack Snyder's big return to horror. Every major character is represented here, including a full-on real good look at one of the zombies in the film. Not a robot zombie as teased, but a zombie who looks a lot like "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan of WWE fame. Nevertheless, I am pretty pumped for this one, as it is far from just a zombie film. You can see all of the new Army of the Dead posters down below.

Army Of The Dead Is Going To Be Insane

"Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. Starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Raúl Castillo, Michael Cassidy, and Garret Dillahunt. Story by Zack Snyder. Screenplay by Zack Snyder & Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. Directed by Zack Snyder."

I know that Snyder's name invokes certain reactions from people, but I have really enjoyed many of his films, including his Dawn of the Dead remake from 2004. He has a good eye for horror, and his return to the genre should be celebrated instead of scoffed at as I have seen in certain places. It was smart of him to return to horror with a genre mash-up like this as well, ease his way back in.

Army of the Dead will be on Netflix and in select theaters on May 21st, taking on robot zombies and who knows what else exactly.