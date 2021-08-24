Army Of Thieves Is Coming To Netflix Just Before Halloween

Rejoice, Army of the Dead fans! The upcoming Zack Snyder prequel to the hit Netflix film is coming this October, so another zombie installment is just around the corner.

After Snyder released Army of the Dead on Netflix, we immediately knew that if given the chance to continue, the filmmaker would take the opportunity to expand that world. In the first film, we established a world without full explanation but receive a lot of teasers at what could possibly appease sequel-hungry fans moving forward with the franchise. However, before that becomes a possibility, we're getting to see one of two designated prequel films, titled Army of Thieves set up the world in the early stages of the outbreak and something a little lighter.

Considering the film takes place early into the infection, we are likely going to see a much more grounded film, which includes the intended introduction of a fan favorite familiar face. "Small-town bank teller Dieter [Matthias Schweighöfer] gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol's most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe." The premise of the film appears pretty aware of its unique tone and is listed as a romantic comedy-heist film with zombies – which admittedly sounds like a possible Snyder concept all the way, wouldn't you agree?

Now that we know Army of Thieves is coming this year, we still have another prequel, a sequel, and an anime series in the works, suggesting Netflix and Snyder have plans to keep the undead active for years to come. Army of Theives also stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, Jonathan Cohen, and Noémie Nakai. Will you be watching the prequel film when it hits Netflix on October 29. 2021?