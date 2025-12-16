Posted in: Box Office, Disney, Movies | Tagged: five nights at freddys 2, FNAF 2, Weekend Box Office, zootopia 2

Zootopia 2 Retakes Top Spot At Box Office, Crosses The $1 Billion Mark

Zootopia 2 has taken back the top spot at the box office, and crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide, even outgrossing the original.

Article Summary Zootopia 2 reclaims the top box office spot and surpasses $1 billion worldwide, beating the original film’s record.

Disney dominates 2025 box office, overtaking Warner Bros with Zootopia 2 and Lilo & Stitch both hitting milestones.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 slips to second; Wicked: For Good and Indian hit Dhurandhar follow in the top five.

New releases The Housemaid and Avatar: Fire and Ash expected to shake up rankings with huge opening weekends.

Zootopia 2 reclaimed the top spot at the box office over the weekend and has now crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide. It becomes the second Disney film to hit that mark this year, after Lilo & Stitch, and it now sits at a staggering $1.1 billion. It has now passed the gross of the original and is closing in on $1 billion overseas alone. Disney has now overtaken Warner Bros as the highest-grossing studio for 2025, and will pad those stats later this week. More on that later.

Zootopia And Avatar To Rule Together, With A Housmaid Inbetween

Zootopia took the top spot away from Five Nights at Freddy's 2, which dropped -70% from its opening gross down to $19.5 million. It will cross the $100 million mark this week. Third place went to Wicked: For Good, and fourth place is the Indian film Dhurandhar, which is overperforming in major cities and making some serious noise. It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for Disney, as Ella McCay bombed and bombed big time. The James L. Brooks-directed film only made $2.1 million and opened outside the top five. Oof.

The weekend box office top five for December 12:

Zootopia 2- $26.3 million FNAF 2- $19.5 million Wicked: For Good- $8.5 million Dhurandhar- $3.5 million Now You See Me, Now You Don't- $2.3 million

This week, two huge films open. Both should take the top two spots. First, the thriller The Housemaid opens, based on the smash book by Freida McFadden. The other is some Disney release called Avatar: Fire and Ash. Avatar will open number one for sure, and I will put it at $107 million. I think The Housemaid beats out Zootopia for second place for sure, but overperforms and grabs $40 million. I see this one having an It Ends With Us cultural moment alongside Avatar. Zootopia hangs on for spot three heading into Christmas week.

