Avatar: Fire & Ash – 5 New Pieces Of Concept Art Have Been Released

Disney has released five new pieces of concept art for the third Avatar film, Avatar: Fire & Ash. It will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025.

D23 Brasil reveals Avatar's Ash people, hinting at themes of anger and rage in the upcoming film.

The third film's title, Avatar: Fire & Ash, along with the logo were announced at D23 in August.

A year-long marketing campaign for Avatar: Fire & Ash could kick off with a teaser trailer soon.

It feels like it is another lifetime before we get another Avatar movie when, in reality, we are a little over a year away from the third entry into this franchise. The second movie revived everything in a big way with an explosive box office that proved to everyone that there was very much still life in this franchise, even with the extremely long break between films. There shouldn't be any more long breaks between films, so now we'll be answering the question as to whether or not people are still interested in Avatar films if they are coming out more regularly and don't feel as much like an "event." We'll have to see what happens next year. At D23 in August, we got the official title reveal, and the third film will be called Avatar: Fire & Ash, which is so incredibly generic; I'm sorry, it must be said. We got the logo but not much else. D23 Brasil is happening right now, and the official Avatar X/Twitter account shared five new pieces of concept art.

Cameron reportedly said during the panel about the Ash people that will be meeting in Avatar: Fire & Ash, "We have a lot of anger and a lot of rage in the world we live in right now." That is certainly one way to put it. If I were a betting woman, I would say we see a teaser trailer for this before the end of the year, maybe attached to Mufasa: The Lion King. The Avatar films are big enough that they can easily release a teaser trailer a year before the movie comes out, and it will be completely fine. They also have the budget for a slow-burn, year-long marketing campaign. Avatar: Fire & Ash will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025.

