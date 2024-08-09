Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: avatar 2, avatar 3, Avatar: Fire and Ash, d23, james cameron

Avatar 3 Is Titled Avatar: Fire And Ash, Revealed At D23

Avatar 3 is now Avatar: Fire and Ash, announced live on stage at D23 by James Cameron. It releases on December 19th, 2025.

Avatar 3 has a new title. The film is now called Avatar: Fire and Ash, with the title revealed on stage at D23 by the man himself, James Cameron. The first two films in the franchise have combined to gross over $5 billion at the worldwide box office, making it one of the most successful of all time. Pandora is one of the most popular sections at Walt Disney World, where it is located at Animal Kingdom, and announcements on what may be coming to the parks from the world of Avatar are also expected this weekend. You can see the new logo for the film down below.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Is Very Ominous

Will there be more Avatar news this weekend? I would expect yes, with the franchise being so big in the parks, I have to believe that Bob Iger's tease of the Disneyland expansion may be formally announced, as well as maybe a tease for future films since James Cameron will be there to be a part of the Disney Legends presentation as well, so we may not be done with the Avatar news quite yet.

All of the D23 news is coming in hot and heavy right now, and we are bringing it all to you live from inside the panels at the show. Keep it locked here all weekend long for all of the big news and trailers and everything else released by Disney at the show.

