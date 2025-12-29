Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Avatar: Fire and Ash, Marty Supreme, Weekend Box Office, zootopia 2

Avatar, Marty Supreme Lead Holiday Weekend Box Office

Avatar, Zootopia 2, and Marty Supreme led the Christmas box office to a strong finish for 2025. Bring on 2026!

Article Summary Avatar: Fire and Ash dominates Christmas box office with $64 million, heading past $1 billion worldwide.

Zootopia 2 rebounds to second place as families flock to theaters over the holiday weekend in 2025.

Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme scores big as A24's second-highest opening, landing in third place.

Disney leads 2025's box office, while other studios see mixed results heading into a quiet start to 2026.

Avatar: Fire and Ash stayed on top of the Christmas box office, scoring another $64 million and only dropping -28% and holding up better than The Way of Water did in its second weekend. After two weeks, the film has already reached $740 million worldwide and is a shoo-in to surpass the $1 billion mark. That will give Disney its third $1 billion grosser of 2025, and the only studio this year to have a film go over that mark. The Avatar franchise has now also crossed the $6 billion mark worldwide across all three films. Staggering stuff right there.

Avatar, Zootopia, Marty Supreme All Put Butts In Seats

Avatar was not the only Disney film that had a great weekend, as Zootopia 2 actually gained ground and climbed back into second place with $20 million. With all the families getting together and heading to theaters, this was bound to happen. Third place went to Marty Supreme. The Timothée Chalamet film made $17 million over the weekend, the second-largest opening for an A24 film, and is already at $28 million. Fourth place went to The Housemaid with $15.4 million, and rounding out the top five was Sony's Anaconda with $14 million. That one has to be considered disappointing for them, but expected.

The Christmas weekend box office top five:

Avatar: Fire and Ash- $64 million Zootopia 2- $$20 million Marty Supreme- $17 million The Housemaid- $15.4 million Anaconda- $14 million

This week, the first opening weekend of 2026 takes place without a significant opening. Avatar will more than likely keep the top spot, and I think Marty Supreme heads into second place. As we wrap up 2025, I think this was a very topsy-turvy year at the box office, with the last six weeks really saving it from being a disaster. Disney flexed its muscles at the worldwide box office, but here in the States, it was more spread out among the studios. Warner Bros had a historic stretch, and produced the only original film in the top ten grossers (Sinners). Anime special events drew big crowds, and I would expect that to continue into 2026. The first three months of the box office in the upcoming year are looking to be brutal, as studios still haven't learned that the calendar doesn't matter as much at this point. If people want to see the movies, they will go. Avatar will keep theaters going for a couple more weeks, but like in 2025, the lack of releases will lead to many lean weeks. Hopefully, we have good news to report to you sooner rather than later.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!