Avengers: Infinity War – Carrie Coon Talks Proxima Midnight, MCU Fans

It's easy to get lost in the shuffle among such an enormous film as the Avengers franchise in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Carrie Coon became one of the exceptions standing out on her own as the voice of Proxima Midnight of The Black Order, which are disciples of Thanos (Josh Brolin) tasked to carry his will, whether if it's the retrieve the infinity stones or destroy his enemies. The actress spoke to Collider about how she entered the role in Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

"I think for any job, an actor has to ask themselves, what does this say about the kind of work I want to do?" Coon said. "What message is this sending to the world? Because for me, number one is always the writing. Number two is whether it challenges me in a particular way, and then number three, of course, has to be what are the considerations more broadly for my career? Because, frankly, if you want to have longevity, you have to think about it. So there was some idea of having come from a pretty auteur television world to jumping into the most commercial project that ever existed. There was a little bit of soul searching about that. But ultimately, I had done motion capture for video games in graduate school, and it was a really unusual opportunity that most actors would kill for! And who am I to say no to that? But the process was just unlike anything I've ever done, so it had its own challenges, you know? And yeah, I get asked about that, I've signed more autographs for that movie than I have for all of my other work combined."

Coon expressed sincere admiration for the MCU fanbase. "They're really smart!" she continued. "And they're trafficking in some really large ideas. And let's face it, they're our Greek gods. There's this spiritual life that people choose when they look to those franchises with such reverence. It's not just about commercialism. It's about gods and goddesses. It's about something bigger than us." Coon stars in The Nest for IFC, currently in theatres, and will be in the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife for Sony on March 5, 2021.