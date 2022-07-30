Back to the Future II Marty & Doc MiniCo's Debut with Iron Studios

Great Scott! Collectors have a chance to return to the futuristic year of 2015 as Iron Studios debuts their newest MiniCo statues. Marty McFly and Doc Brown are back once again with two new Back to the Future II statues. Coming in between 5.5" to 5.9", these two iconic time travelers are back with designs straight from the sequel film. Marty and Doc travel to the future to fix Marty's troubled son, and the adventure only begins there. Both MiniCo statues capture Iron Studios' unique and original craftsmanship with cartoon and big-headed designs. Back to the Future II outfits to make a return with Marty on the hoverboard and Doc Brown in his futuristic outfit with newspaper. Back to the Future II fans will love having these little guys in their collection and they are priced at $44 each. Pre-orders for both are expected in Q3 2023, and links are live right here for Marty McFly and here for Doc Brown.

"The protagonist of the trilogy "Back to the Future" Marty McFly is a typical young North American student. Alongside his best friend, the scientist Dr. Emmett "Doc" Brown, the inventor of the time machine built with a DeLorean DMC-12 car, travels to the past and future to restore chronological factors and correct their timeline. One of the greatest pop culture successes of the 80s was the first movie produced by Steven Spielberg which gave birth to one of the most praised pop culture franchises."

"Getting back from the hypothetical future year of 2015, wearing clothes as eccentric as he to avoid unwanted attention, the ingenious and distressed scientist shows a newspaper to his friend on which the cover news shows his friend's son being arrested, calling the young guy to follow him "Back to the future" to prevent such events. In their best stylized Toy Art format, Iron Studios present the statue "Doc Brown – Back to the Future Part II – MiniCo", for the first time in this line, and making up a perfect pair with Marty McFly, over a pedestal with the movie's logo in the front, also derivative from the second movie of this praised trilogy."