Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, francis lawrence, lionsgate, the hunger games, the hunger games: the ballad of songbirds and snakes

The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes Director Breaks Down Snow's Ending

The director of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes discusses Snow's change of heart in the film's climactic final act.

Article Summary Director Francis Lawrence reveals insights on Snow's dark transformation in the film.

Tension-filled forest scene with Snow deemed favorite by Lawrence for its silent storytelling.

Nina Jacobson expresses confidence in Lucy's survival skills and hints at future revelations.

The Hunger Games prequel is performing well, raising the possibility of further installments.

Anyone who's seen The Hunger Games films remembers just how diabolical President Snow can be. So, in the new prequel film, fans finally get to see how he morphed into a character that's one of the most hated in the franchise. Now, the film's director is revealing his thoughts on Snow's particular perception of the climactic final act and how that trajectory essentially resulted in the Snow we've come to know.

Snow's Complete Transition in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter about Snow's ending, director Francis Lawrence explains, "I love that sequence. It's my favorite sequence in the movie. It's where we really see Snow go through this series of emotions for the first time and descend into the darkness that we know will come with the philosophies of the later Snow. And I just love doing sequences like this because it has very little dialogue. It's very visual. It was a great day in the forest, and the light was beautiful, but [Tom Blyth's] performance was amazing. So, to just watch him go through the fear of the snakebite and the anger of being betrayed to the grief of being left, darkness settles in, and he realizes, 'If I can't trust the last person on this earth that I thought I could trust, then Gaul must be right.' And to sell all of that with just performance was really beautiful and really satisfying to shoot. Yeah, it's by far my favorite sequence in the movie."

While recently addressing the fate of the film's protagonist, Lucy, longtime Hunger Games producer Nina Jacobson admits that she's extremely confident in Lucy's skills after her ambiguous ending, telling People, "I 100% believe that she's a survivor. She's clever. She knows the woods. I think she knows how to take care of herself. And I would love to find out. I hope I'll get to find out someday."

Since the film has managed to pull off a solid week-to-week box office profit, maybe we'll get the chance after all. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is in theaters now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!