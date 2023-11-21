Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, lionsgate, Rachel Zegler, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, Tom Blyth

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Producer On Lucy Gray's Ending

One of the key producers of The Hunger Games franchise is revealing her thoughts on the fate of Lucy Gray in Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Article Summary Producer Nina Jacobson believes Lucy Gray is a survivor after the film's ending.

Star Rachel Zegler echoes the sentiment, lauding Lucy's cleverness and strength.

Both hint at a hopeful ambiguity surrounding Lucy's fate in the woods.

Fans are left wondering if there's more to Lucy's story in the Hunger Games universe.

As you can tell by the title of this article, this will be delving into some slight spoilery details regarding The Hunger Games: Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, so if you want to remain unscathed, now's your last chance to click elsewhere. But for those of you who did stay, it's time to discuss the fate of Lucy Gray after her questionable fate at the end of the new prequel film. Did she survive? Did she meet an off-camera death? Here's what those involved are saying.

Did Lucy Survive The Hunger Games: Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes?

While addressing the fate of the film's protagonist (and its slightly hopeful sense of ambiguity), longtime Hunger Games producer Nina Jacobson admits that she's pretty confident in Lucy's capabilities after being fired at by her love interest, telling People, "I 100% believe that she's a survivor. She's clever. She knows the woods. I think she knows how to take care of herself. And I would love to find out. I hope I'll get to find out someday."

Star Rachel Zegler recently reiterated the same idea during an interview, admitting, "I can feel that she got away. She's so much more clever than anybody gives her credit for because it's just one of those stories where Coriolanus thinks that he's ahead of the game, and in reality, he's 12 steps behind her. I like to think that she truly, just like the bird and Lucy Gray in the poem that she sings, that she flies away and that she gets to be free the way she wanted to be, that she really did run like the others were planning to do, and what Sejanus wanted to do, that she was gonna do that and carry out that deed in honor of somebody who couldn't escape Coriolanus like she could."

Do you think that Lucy would have survived the ending, and if so, would you like to see another story from the new Hunger Games lead? The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is in theaters now.

