Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: Batman, Kevin Conroy, mask of the phantasm

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Comes To 4K In September

Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm is finally getting the proper 4k remaster that we have always wanted on September 12th.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, arguably the best Batman film to many people, is getting a 4K Blu-ray release on September 12th. The film features the voice talents of the late Kevin Conroy as Batman, Kevin Conroy, alongside Dana Delany (Desperate Housewives, China Beach) as Bruce Wayne's love interest, Andrea Beaumont, Mark Hamill (Star Wars franchise) as the Joker, Stacy Keach (Nebraska, Prison Break, Mike Hammer) as Phantasm/Carl Beaumont, Abe Vigoda (Barney Miller, The Godfather) as Salvatore Valestra, Efrem Zimbalist Jr. (The F.B.I.) as Alfred, Hart Bochner (Die Hard) as Arthur Reeves, Bob Hastings (McHale's Navy, The Poseidon Adventure) as Commissioner Gordon, Robert Costanzo (Forget Paris, City Slickers) as Detective Bullock, Dick Miller (Gremlins, The Terminator) as Chuckie Sol, and John P. Ryan (The Right Stuff) as Buzz Bronski. Additional voices included Pat Musick, Marilu Henner, Neil Ross, Ed Gilbert, Jeff Bennett, Jane Downs, Vernee Watson, Charles Howerton, Thom Pinto, and Peter Renaday. Also included on the disc will be a special look at Conroy's career voicing The Dark Knight. Check out the cover below.

The Best Batman Movie Period

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the most universally acclaimed film in the Dark Knight's legendary cinematic history when the newly-remastered animated movie Batman: Mask of the Phantasm comes to 4K Ultra HD for the very first time. From Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment, the film will be available to purchase on 4K Ultra HD on September 12, 2023. The release will also include an all-new featurette Kevin Conroy: I Am The Knight, which takes a look at the legacy of Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman for 30 years in film, television, video games, and more. Rooted in DC's acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series and released theatrically on Christmas Day 1993, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm has not only been ranked by Time magazine as one of the 10 best Super Hero movies ever but is also arguably the core fans' all-time favorite Batman film. The movie has been rated at the top of the Dark Knight film franchise by such popular entertainment media as Empire, Screenrant, and Paste. And in the ultimate mainstream salute for its time, Gene Siskel & Robert Ebert didn't initially review the film during its theatrical release but later dedicated a portion of their At The Movies weekly TV series to pay compliment to the film – and voice their regret for not giving it the attention it deserved during its original run – when Batman: Mask of the Phantasm was distributed for home entertainment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!