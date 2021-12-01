James Gunn Once Again Shocks World with Controversial Tweet
Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad director James Gunn once again found himself the subject of controversy over one of his tweets. Gunn was previously fired by Disney after free-speech-loving Republicans showed their commitment to the principles of the first amendment and opposition to cancel culture by pretending to be extremely offended by Gunn's decade-old edgelord comedy tweets and calling for him to lose his job. Gunn was later reinstated thanks largely to a nonstop barrage of angry tweets by Dave Bautista. This time, Gunn's tweet wasn't joking about rape and the Holocaust or facetiously condoning pedophilia, but nonetheless it has once again caused a deep schism in the internet.
What Gunn refers to as a "wipe board" is clearly what most people call a "white board," and the reaction was swift and uncompromising.
Gunn, perhaps attempting to stave off another career-damaging backlash, quickly responded:
But notably, Gunn did not apologize for the comment. Instead, he downplayed the incident and implied that his critics are overreacting. Will this be enough to avert further backlash? Or is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 now in peril once again? Bleeding Cool will closely monitor this situation for updates and future clickbait article opportunities, especially if Dave Bautista decides to chime in on it. Stay tuned!