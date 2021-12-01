James Gunn Once Again Shocks World with Controversial Tweet

Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad director James Gunn once again found himself the subject of controversy over one of his tweets. Gunn was previously fired by Disney after free-speech-loving Republicans showed their commitment to the principles of the first amendment and opposition to cancel culture by pretending to be extremely offended by Gunn's decade-old edgelord comedy tweets and calling for him to lose his job. Gunn was later reinstated thanks largely to a nonstop barrage of angry tweets by Dave Bautista. This time, Gunn's tweet wasn't joking about rape and the Holocaust or facetiously condoning pedophilia, but nonetheless it has once again caused a deep schism in the internet.

Early wipe board sketch I did of the Laser Drill in #GotGVol2 in a meeting showing the clunky shape I wanted & how the laser bits moved through slots on the side – which became a concept & then the actual ship – one of my faves in the Guardians films. #gotg #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy pic.twitter.com/YlmNtrvBZu — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 30, 2021

What Gunn refers to as a "wipe board" is clearly what most people call a "white board," and the reaction was swift and uncompromising.

Wipe board. Wipe as snow. Eggshell wipe. Wipe people. Dreaming of a wipe Christmas. https://t.co/OYqH9jOzVI — I Am Not Ron Howard's Thanksgiving Festivities 🦃 (@IAmNotRonHoward) December 1, 2021

Lol. There is definitely gonna be a Bleeding Cool or Screenrant article about this. — Sam Platizky 💬 (@SPlatizky) November 30, 2021

Gunn, perhaps attempting to stave off another career-damaging backlash, quickly responded:

No idea what it's supposed to be called but I called it a wipe board because you wipe it off but it seems this is a very, very controversial thing to say as some people are getting incredibly upset about my word choice because God knows it's the greatest issue facing us today. https://t.co/dRquNphRMw — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 30, 2021

But notably, Gunn did not apologize for the comment. Instead, he downplayed the incident and implied that his critics are overreacting. Will this be enough to avert further backlash? Or is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 now in peril once again? Bleeding Cool will closely monitor this situation for updates and future clickbait article opportunities, especially if Dave Bautista decides to chime in on it. Stay tuned!