New Thriller Becky Rights Picked Up By Quiver And Redbox

Quiver Distribution and Redbox Entertainment have purchased the rights to Tribeca Film Festival 2020 film Becky. The thriller pic stars Lulu Wilson (Annabelle: Creation), Joel McHale (Community), and Kevin James (The King of Queens). It was initially supposed to debut at this year's festival, but since that was canceled, it will now come to VOD streaming. It will be released on June 5th. Becky is directed by Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott, with a script from Nick Morris, Ruckus Skye, and Lane Skye. Also starring in the film are Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid's Tale) and Robert Maillet (Sherlock Holmes). Deadline first reported the news.

Becky Sees Kevin James Go Bad

The film centers on "spunky and rebellious Becky (Wilson) who is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff (McHale) in an effort to try to reconnect. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (James), suddenly invade the lake house." They are really pushing the Kevin James-goes-bad angle hard as if that is actually the major selling point for the film. "Kevin James is known for his amazing collection of standup and comedic roles from films such as Paul Blart: Mall Cop and his TV series The King of Queens," said Quiver co-president Berry Meyerowitz. "In Becky, Kevin delivers a chilling performance in his first villainous role, especially playing against rising star Lulu Wilson in an epic head-to-head battle. We are thrilled to bring Becky to audiences so they can see Kevin in a whole new light."

Lulu Wilson is actually a very talented young actress, and this could be a breakout role for her. It is a shame that the film couldn't have its big debut at Tribeca, but VOD horror/thriller has been exploding as of late, so hopefully, Becky can find its audience there when it hits streaming services June 5th.