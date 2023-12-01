Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: beetlejuice 2, tim burton, warner bros discovery

Beetlejuice 2 Has Officially Wrapped Production

Beetlejuice 2 was 99% done when it was shut down in September, and director Tim Burton has announced it has officially wrapped production.

Article Summary Beetlejuice 2 wraps production; Tim Burton confirms on Instagram.

Film nears scheduled release despite strikes, aims for September 2024.

Michael Keaton reprises role with new & returning stars like Jenna Ortega.

CinemaCon revealed Beetlejuice sequel greenlit alongside The Conjuring 4.

Now that both strikes have officially ended, productions are jumping into this limited time between Thanksgiving and Christmas to try and get as much work done as possible. If Hollywood had a crunch period like video game developers did, this was it. Some productions with 2024 release dates only had a few days into shooting before everything had to be shut down. Others, however, could either shoot in locations to get around SAG-AFTRA regulations, or they were close enough to finish that the strike didn't change that much timeline-wise. Beetlejuice 2 is a film that we knew was nearly complete from the moment it shut down because director Tim Burton told us it was. He explained that there was maybe a day, day, and a half left to do, which put the film in a favorable position to hit its September 2024 release date without any issues. As quickly as things were up and running again, Burton took to Instagram and announced that they had finished shooting. "Just finished shooting Beetlejuice. Thank you to everyone involved," he said in the caption of the post.

Beetlejuice 2 Becomes A Reality [Finally]

At one point, during the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon, a whole bunch of logos for movies that were coming out well after 2023 were shown. This is very common and sometimes can be a soft launch for movies that are 90% greenlit, but they are just waiting for the ink to dry on the final contract. Two of the films that showed up included a fourth entry in The Conjuring franchise and a sequel to Beetlejuice. There have been false starts for a Beetlejuice 2 for years, but it seems that this might not be one of those. On May 9th, it was announced that Beetlejuice 2 had snagged a September 6th, 2024, release date. Michael Keaton is set to return to the title role, new goth queen Jenna Ortega has been cast as the daughter of Lydia Deetz, played by Winona Ryder in the 1988 original, and Justin Theroux has also joined the cast in an unknown role. On May 11th, we learned that Monica Bellucci was in talks to join the cast, with Tim Burton returning to direct and Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara also returning. Willem Dafoe also joined the cast. At the moment, we don't have any story details, and despite the delays due to the strike, no one has announced any release date delays yet, but that could change.

