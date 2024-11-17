Posted in: Focus Features, Movies | Tagged: bill skarsgard, film, Focus Features, nosferatu

Bill Skarsgård Discusses His Nosferatu Transformation

Nosferatu star Bill Skarsgård shares his initial reaction to seeing his character's appearance in the upcoming horror film.

Bill Skarsgård, widely known for his portrayal of Pennywise in the It films, is set to step into another iconic horror role: Count Orlok in Nosferatu. And during an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Skarsgård recently shared his experience and challenges of transforming into the eerie vampire. This character has haunted genre devotees since its debut in 1922.

Bill Skarsgård Reveals His Initial Reaction to the Nosferatu Prosthetic

Skarsgård confessed that his initial reaction to seeing Count Orlok's makeup was one of sheer terror, telling the site, "I was terrified just looking at the image [of the character]. It looked so, so different from me, way more so than Pennywise. I was worried that I couldn't perform through it, that it would feel like giant prosthetic pieces, and I couldn't come alive through that." He continues, "[After the second camera test] was the first time where I felt the camera was alive, and I [could] start becoming this thing. Robert came up to me after, and he was like, 'There he is.'"

The actor's initial fear was not unfounded, as acting through extensive prosthetics can be a significant obstacle, sometimes hindering an actor's ability to convey emotion and authenticity. And in this instance, the role of Count Orlok is a significant departure from Pennywise, requiring Skarsgård to explore new dimensions of horror and terror. Where Pennywise was a shapeshifting clown who thrived on fear, Nosferatu is a more subdued character who conveys dread and unease through subtle gestures and expressions. With that in mind, don't expect a repeat performance from Skarsgård!

As Skarsgård prepares to bring Nosferatu to a new generation of horror fans, his dedication to the craft and willingness to push the boundaries of his performance are sure to leave a lasting impression. Nosferatu, directed by Robert Eggers, is coming to theaters on December 25, 2024.

Are you ready for this reimagining of the classic horror story?

