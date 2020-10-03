Billy Crudup In Talks to Join the Cast of The Flash [Again]

When it comes to DC properties that have had a hard time getting off of the ground, The Flash is probably the worst in terms of the modern-day movies. One would think it would be a pretty easy sell considering the fact that the CW has had a wildly popular TV going for several years now, so everyone is all right with the idea of The Flash, yet here we are. This project has gone through multiple scripts and directors, and they seem to have finally settled on something. Back in August, we got a look at some concept art and the major casting announcements of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, both set to join the cast as Bruce Wayne, aka Batman. They also have It director Andy Muschietti behind the camera, and things appear to be moving along. However, for a movie that has been in production for at least four years, the cast has sort of come and go. That was why this announcement by The Hollywood Reporter was sort of baffling because we were under the impression that Billy Crudup never left the cast of The Flash.

The fact is this movie has to work at bringing back previous cast members like Crudup and Kiersey Clemons. Her involvement in the series is still up in the air as well, even though her version of Iris West, along with Crudup's version of Henry Allen, both will appear in the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max. There is still a little time before this movie starts filming for them to work out who the main and supporting players of this movie will be, but this is one of those films that we'll believe it's out when the credits roll.

The Flash is set to start filming next year for a 2022 release date.