Black Panther Star Talks Original Plan for Two Titular Characters

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is widely perceived as Marvel's biggest release of 2022 (and mind you, they did have a lot of content to consider), which has found general success with moviegoers and critics, all culminating in a box office total of $820 million to date — all while becoming one of the most unshakable and tearjerking cinematic experiences imaginable.

Though there were obvious plans that incorporate the late Chadwick Boseman, who set an unreachable bar for the live-action adaptation of the Marvel Comics character, the film was required to change in order to tell a tonally different (and sincerely heartfelt) story about the status of the mantle for the MCU. During a recent interview with Black Panther star Letitia Wright, who also stepped into the role for the sequel after establishing roots in the first film, there was a little more insight into how things were first proposed and the idea of introducing true duality to the Black Panther character.

A Partnership Between T'Challa and Shuri

"It was bittersweet." The Black Panther star explained last month when discussing the film's unpredictable pivot with Empire. Wright then explains, "Shuri was always gonna do it [and take on the Black Panther title]. But it was gonna be done in a different way where her brother was gonna be alongside her, really explore that, like the comic books, the ways that T'Challa and Shuri would be Black Panther alongside each other and try to figure out how to defend their nation. But unfortunately, that's not how it panned out. I knew the responsibility, I knew the weight of it, but it was just bittersweet, something I struggled with a lot." In conclusion, the actor tells the publication, "But I'm extremely proud of myself, had great support."

While Black Panther has long wrapped its cinematic run, the film is gearing up for its release on Disney+ soon. The introduction of Riri Williams means more ties to the Black Panther cinematic story soon enough.