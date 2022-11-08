Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer On Potential Future Stories

Considering the fact that Black Panther became one of the most profitable films of all time (and one of Marvel's best films to date), it's not a stretch to see the films carrying on long past the upcoming sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. So at the moment, fans are already looking forward to several character introductions in the second chapter of Black Panther, like Tenoch Huerta as Namor and Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams; however, that hasn't stopped anyone from wondering what the future holds for other fan-favorite combinations.

With natural ties to characters like the widely popular X-Men hero Storm being an obvious option, there will always be an interest to see game-changing crossover possibilities. Now, one of the film's producers is shedding light on if or when that could even apply to the studio. During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore was specifically asked about the likelihood of seeing additions including Storm, to which he explained, "Well, Storm's relationship with Wakanda in publishing is pretty interesting. Obviously, we might be a few years out from the X-Men, so I'm not sure we're there yet."

Black Panther Adjacent Characters That Could Appear

Moore then goes on to elaborate, "Who else from Wakanda have we not introduced? I mean, there's a pretty deep bench, actually. And especially, I think, Ta-Nehisi's run introduced a lot of key characters that would be fun to export. Even characters like Vibraxas, which are more Fantastic Four characters. But yeah, it's a pretty deep bench. I think there are a lot more stories to tell on Wakanda for sure."

At this point, with Riri Williams, Namor, and plenty of returning characters to explore, what other characters would you like to see appear in future Black Panther films?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Friday, November 11.