Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Coming To Disney+ February 1st

After a few weeks of conflicting dates, we finally have a confirmed date for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is hitting Disney+. The movie released a little under a month ago, has made over $800 million at the worldwide box office and has garnered quite a bit of critical acclaim. There is also some awards buzz surrounding the movie, specifically for Angela Bassett's performance as Queen Ramonda, and she has already been nominated for a Golden Globe. For those who haven't seen the movie yet, it's still in theaters and doing quite well, but you won't have to wait much longer to see it on Disney+. Marvel has released a TV spot and a poster officially revealing that the film will be streaming on February 1st.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Cast, Summary, Release Date

Cast: Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Michaela Coel (Aneka), Mabel Cadena (Namora), Alex Livinalli (Attuma), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda).

In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opened in U.S. theaters on November 11, 2022. It will stream to Disney+ on February 1, 2023.