Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Talokan and Wakanda Clash In New Clip

As always, this is a reminder that Marvel tends to go on a marketing blitz in the final lead-up to the release of its films. If you are going to see any spoilers in the marketing, it's going to be here. So if you want to stay spoiler-free, now would be the time to probably bow out and start muting some keywords. As for the rest of us, Fandango has a new clip from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We see a fight between Wakanda and Talokan, and things do not appear to be going well for Wakanda.

It's good that we'll see more Winston Duke as M'Baku. He was probably one of the breakout characters from the first movie, and it looks like they are making him fully a hero in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Maybe it's an enemy of my enemy is my friend type of deal, but he appears to be stepping up when it counts.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Cast, Summary, Release Date

Cast: Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), Dominique Thorne (Riri Williams), Michaela Coel (Aneka), Mabel Cadena (Namora), Alex Livinalli (Attuma), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Martin Freeman (Everett Ross), Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda).

In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters on November 11, 2022.