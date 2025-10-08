Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Black Phone 2, ethan hawke

Black Phone 2: BTS Featurette Highlights Bringing Back Ethan Hawke

Universal released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Black Phone 2, spotlighting Ethan Hawke's return as the Grabber.

Article Summary Universal unveils a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Black Phone 2, focusing on Ethan Hawke's return.

The featurette explores how the sequel brings back the Grabber despite his fate in the first film's ending.

Early reactions to Black Phone 2 have been surprisingly positive, boosting hype for the sequel's release.

Director Scott Derrickson and much of the original cast reunite, promising a chilling continuation.

When Universal announced that they were making a sequel to The Black Phone, fans were not exactly thrilled with the idea. Our villain, the Grabber (Ethan Hawke), died at the end of the film, so where were they going from here? People go even more confused when more and more returning cast members started popping up, including Hawke to reprise his role as the Grabber. It wasn't until the official trailer that everyone began to wrap their heads around the setup for Black Phone 2, which is very A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Then, in a move that doesn't happen very often in any genre, the reviews coming out of the initial screenings for Black Phone 2 were very positive. Bringing back Hawke was a decision that could have broken everything apart as the story tried to twist itself into knots to justify it, but it all seems to worry, and he's out for bloody revenge. Universal released another behind-the-scenes featurette discussing Hawke's return and the visceral reaction several people had when he first stepped onto set.

Black Phone 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Four years ago, 13-year-old Finn killed his abductor and escaped, becoming the sole survivor of the Grabber. But true evil transcends death … and the phone is ringing again.

Four-time Academy Award® nominee Ethan Hawke returns to the most sinister role of his career as the Grabber seeks vengeance on Finn (Mason Thames) from beyond the grave by menacing Finn's younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw).

As Finn, now 17, struggles with life after his captivity, the headstrong 15-year-old Gwen begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake.

Determined to solve the mystery and end the torment for both her and her brother, Gwen persuades Finn to visit the camp during a winter storm. There, she uncovers a shattering intersection between the Grabber and her own family's history. Together, she and Finn must confront a killer who has grown more powerful in death and more significant to them than either could imagine.

From returning visionary writer-director Scott Derrickson, Black Phone 2 is written again by Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill, based on characters created by Joe Hill. The film is produced by Jason Blum, Derrickson and Cargill. The executive producers are Joe Hill, Adam Hendricks and Ryan Turek.

The cast includes Oscar® nominee Demián Bichir (The Nun, A Better Life) as the supervisor of the camp, Arianna Rivas (A Working Man) as his niece, Miguel Mora (The Black Phone) as the brother of one of the Grabber's victims, and Jeremy Davies, returning as Finn and Gwen's father, Terrence. Other new cast members include Maev Beaty (Beau is Afraid) and Graham Abbey (Under the Banner of Heaven).

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse's horror phenomenon The Black Phone, released in 2022, received widespread critical acclaim and earned more than $160 million worldwide. Black Phone 2 will be released on October 17, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!