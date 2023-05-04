Blair Witch Project Sequel Coming From Lionsgate? A new Blair Witch Project film may be on the way from Lionsgate and they also may have already found a director.

Blair Witch Project fans, the series may not be done just yet. Another entry in the franchise from director Oliver Park (The Offering) for Lionsgate is possibly set to begin production soon, according to our friends at Bloody Disgusting. The last entry in the series was in 2016, and though I personally thought it was much better than people gave it credit for, it was not much of a hit. The original came out in 1999 and was a cultural phenomenon, creating the found footage genre in horror and grossing $248 million on a $60,000 budget, making it the most successful indie film ever at the time.

Blair Witch Fans Are Fierce And Loyal

"Production Weekly informs us that Oliver Park has been hired to direct "Untitled Blair Witch Sequel" for Lionsgate, and it's reportedly targeting a late summer/fall shoot. Park is a British writer/director who helmed last year's The Offering, and his directing credits also include "Strange Events" (2015), Still (2017), and A Night of Horror: Nightmare Radio (2019). Of particular note, the production company attached to the project is Haxan Films, the team behind the original Blair Witch Project. These details have not been confirmed by Lionsgate at this time, but both Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez are listed as producers. The original found footage classic from 1999 was written and directed by Myrick and Sánchez."

I actually think that the original team coming back could be pretty cool. They had zero creative input into the disastrous sequel in 2000, nor did they have anything to do with the 2016 film. Obviously, they tapped into something because as much as everyone hates that ending to the original, it is still a hugely influential film that stays engaging to this day. I hope all of this is true; horror will be a better place with more Blair Witch in it.