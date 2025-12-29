Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k, 4k ultrahd, blu-ray, boogie nights, bugonia

Blu-ray On My Mind: Bugonia, Holiday Gets, Wicked: For Good, & More

This week's Blu-ray column includes news on Wicked: For Good, Arrow Video releases for March, and a review of Bugonia.

Article Summary Wicked: For Good arrives on 4K UltraHD Blu-ray January 20, packed with special features and sing-along mode.

Kino Lorber brings Beethoven to 4K Blu-ray with a new 2K restoration and bonus audio commentaries in March.

Arrow Video rocks March with Spaceballs, Hard Boiled, Red Sonja, Salem's Lot, and more on Blu-ray and 4K.

Bugonia gets a glowing 4K UltraHD review for its visuals and Atmos audio, despite lacking major extras.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every Friday, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight the labels still unerathing films that have somehow never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive into the week, shall we?

Blu-ray News For The Week

Wicked: For Good will be on 4K UltraHD Blu-ray on January 20. All sorts of special features, and even the sing-along version, will be included.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will release on disc on February 17. Sadly, there will not be an unrated version, as many had hoped.

Kino Lorber is releasing the '90s classic Beethoven. Releasing March 10, the 4K Blu-ray disc will feature a new 2k restoration and two audio commentaries.

Finally, Arrow Video has announced its March titles, and there is a lot to be excited about. Red Sonja (1985), Eiichi Kudo's Samurai Revolution Trilogy (1963-1967), Hard Boiled (1992), Spaceballs (1987), Salem's Lot (1979), The Birthday (2004), Black Sunday (1977), and Calvaire (2004). Obviously, Spaceballs, Hard Boiled, The Birthday, and Red Sonja are exciting, but Salem's Lot is the big prize as far as I am concerned.

Reviews Of The Week

Bugonia is one of my favorite films of 2025, even if months after seeing it and more viewings, I am not sure if I liked the ending or not. The 4K UltraHD of the film is on shelves now, and it is the rare Yorgos Lanthimos film to get a 4K release, so it's worth picking up right away. The film's look is pristine and incredible. Where this film and the disc shine the most is in the audio presentation, as the Dolby Atmos is immersive and rich, and the sound design will test your system in all the best ways. The disc lacks many special features, which is disappointing. But overall, this is a worthy purchase in my eyes.

Many thanks to Universal Home Entertainment for sending a review copy over

Pick-Ups Of The Week

Lots of Blu-ray goodies in the door this week. Arrow Video had a good sale, so I picked up the 4K releases of Conan, Inglourious Basterds, and one of my all-time favorite action films, Demolition Man. Criterion sent out a $ 10-off coupon, so I used it to grab the new 4K version of Eyes Wide Shut. I have been on a huge Transformers kick, so I snagged the animated film on Amazon, and finally, I was fortunate enough to snag the elusive 4K Steelbook of Boogie Nights, one of my all-time favorite films. Look for that review in next week's column.

