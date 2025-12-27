Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: universal, wicked, Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good Comes To Digital On December 30

Wicked: For Good will be available to stream on digital services starting December 30 and on physical media on January 20.

Enjoy exclusive digital bonus features, including deleted scenes and a full sing-along edition of Wicked: For Good.

See how Jon M. Chu and the star-studded cast brought the magical land of Oz to life in behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Dive into new songs, cast interviews, and filmmaker commentary for an in-depth Wicked: For Good fan experience.

Wicked: For Good will be home in time for you to watch it on New Year's. Just like last year, the film will be available on digital services to rent or buy on December 30. Physical media fans will have to wait until January 20 for 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases. The film is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum. The digital release will also include access to a ton of bonus features, including two digital-exclusive deleted scenes and the sing-along version of the film. The film opened at number one on its weekend of release in theaters and has grossed $492 million as of now worldwide.

Wicked: For Good Features List

"In WICKED: FOR GOOD, Elphaba and Glinda are now estranged, each living with the consequences of their choices. Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, continuing her fight to expose The Wizard. Meanwhile, Glinda (Ariana Grande) has become a glamorous symbol of Goodness, basking in the perks of fame and popularity. When a girl from Kansas crashes into their lives, Elphaba and Glinda must reunite and truly see each other—if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz. Bring home the adventure with an exclusive sing-along and prepare to be changed…for good."

• SING-ALONG – ALTERNATE FEATURE-LENGTH VERSION – Rejoicify! The time has come to raise your voice and unleash the magic of Oz. Sing with all your heart as Elphaba and Glinda's destiny unfolds in the spellbinding Sing-Along Edition of WICKED: FOR GOOD.

• DELETED SCENES

o Brick Making – A musical montage shows Munchkins busily shaping and painting brilliant golden bricks, bringing the Yellow Brick Road to life.

o Glinda Train Tour – As Glinda leaves Emerald City, the citizens erupt into musical fanfare, sending her off with radiant cheers and lavish celebration – Featuring Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh and Bowen Yang

o Even You, Fiyero* – Elphaba retreats to her lair, wrestling with the sting of Fiyero's betrayal and the weight of her heartbreak – Featuring Cynthia Erivo

o Return to the Governor's Mansion* – Lost and abandoned, Elphaba returns to the one place she swore she'd left behind – her childhood home – Featuring Cynthia Erivo

o Friendship Montage – A lively montage unfolds as Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, Boq, and Nessarose spend a carefree afternoon together—playing games, laughing, and relaxing over a cheerful picnic – Featuring Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Jonathan Bailey, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

o The Wizard is Sentimental – Glinda steps into her ethereal bubble to float above Emerald City, contrasted with the Wizard's nostalgic hot air balloon ascension as he reprises "A Sentimental Man" – Featuring Ariana Grande and Jeff Goldblum

• MAKING WICKED: FOR GOOD – Step behind the curtain for an exclusive look at the magic of Oz. Through never-before-seen footage and candid interviews, discover how the cast and crew brought this epic story to life—from the artistry of building Oz brick-by-brick to the challenge of filming two sweeping productions at once. A talent-led journey you won't want to miss.

• THE TRUE WIZARD – An exploration of why Jon M. Chu was the ideal director to bring WICKED: FOR GOOD from stage to screen. See how his inventiveness as a filmmaker and passion for WICKED are key ingredients for the humanity and joy we feel in every shot.

• MORE THAN JUST A PLACE – A closer look at Elphaba's new song in WICKED: FOR GOOD.

Cynthia Erivo, Jon M. Chu, Stephen Schwartz, and others reflect on its emotional resonance, Elphaba's vulnerability, and the expressive movement artists portraying the animal characters she sings to.

• THE GIRL IN THE BUBBLE – A closer look at Glinda's brand new song for the WICKED: FOR GOOD film. Ariana Grande, Jon M. Chu, Stephen Schwartz, and more discuss how the song comes at such a pivotal moment for Glinda why filming the sequence was such a feat of technical mastery.

• KIAMO KO – Return to Kiamo Ko, where the film's climax unfolds. Cast and filmmakers reflect on Elphaba's embrace of her identity as the Wicked Witch, the poignant reunion with Glinda, and the bittersweet consequences that follow in this emotionally charged sequence.

• FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR JON M. CHU

*FEATURETTE AVAILABLE ONLY ON DIGITAL PRODUCT

