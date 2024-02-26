Posted in: Digital, Movies | Tagged: diablo cody, Lisa Frankenstein, Zelda Williams

Lisa Frankenstein Heads To Digital Services This Week

Lisa Frankenstein heads to digital for rent or purchase tomorrow after only a couple of weeks in theaters.

Article Summary Lisa Frankenstein hits digital services for rent or purchase on February 27th.

Quirky teen re-animates a corpse into her ideal boyfriend in 1989 setting.

The Zelda Williams-directed, Diablo Cody-written film aims for cult status.

Mixed reviews and low box office, but potential for a second life on digital.

Lisa Frankenstein opened in theaters only a couple of weeks ago and is already heading to digital. The Zelda Williams-directed film, written by Diablo Cody, will hit digital services for rent and purchase on February 27th. The film stars Kathryn Newton (Freaky), Cole Sprouse ("Riverdale"), Carla Gugino (The Fall of the House of Usher), Liza Soberano (Alone/Together), Joe Chrest (Stranger Things) and Henry Eikenberry (The Crowded Room). Set in 1989, the film follows an unpopular teen who re-animates a Victorian corpse in a lightning storm and attempts to turn him into her perfect boyfriend. The film saw mixed reviews and has disappointed at the box office, having made only $9 million worldwide so far.

Lisa Frankenstein Has Cult Status Already

A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way.

Our own Kaitlyn Booth thought the film would have worked better as a short film in her review, which, to me, makes sense. The people I know who saw it compared it to Rocky Horror Picture Show for some reason, though I think they meant as a film, they would see a midnight show with a crowd that loves it. Maybe this finds its second life on digital, achieving that cult status it seems to be coveting. Only time will tell.

Lisa Frankenstein is available to rent or buy on your preferred digital service tomorrow.

