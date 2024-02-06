Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: blue beetle, dc, film, Warner Bros, Xolo Maridueña

Blue Beetle Star Suggests He'll Be Returning to DC "Soon"

Blue Beetle actor Xolo Maridueña suggests that Blue Beetle's confirmed return to DC might be coming sooner rather than later.

Article Summary Xolo Maridueña hints at a quick return for Blue Beetle in the DC universe.

The actor expresses confidence in the character's place under Gunn and Safran.

Recent DC projects tease potential for Blue Beetle's reappearance.

Maridueña feels validated by the support from both old and new DC teams.

Currently, DC is moving forward with the upcoming Superman: Legacy, including cast announcements, pre-production procedures, and even confirmation on progress for upcoming projects like Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. And when Superman: Legacy is finally released, the entire DC cinematic universe will get a clean slate where anything is possible. But for fans of one recent DC flick, it does seem that we'll be seeing a familiar hero return in some capacity – and sooner rather than later.

Blue Beetle's Xolo Maridueña is Confident in the Character's Eventual Return

When talking to Screen Rant, Blue Beetle actor Xolo Maridueña addressed his future with DC, telling the publication, "I know we'll see Blue Beetle again, whether it comes in the form of Blue Beetle 2 or wherever. It's been really great to work alongside [James Gunn] and [Peter Safran], who have graciously folded us into their new universe even though it wasn't part of what they came up with. It's an honor. Now, where Blue Beetle heads in the future? I don't know. But I can confidently say that we will see him soon."

A few months ago, when it was initially announced that the actor wasn't entirely removed from the future of DC, he divulged, "Well, that is how it works. You know, once the tweet goes out, then they put that on a piece of paper. James Gunn signs it, and then I'm on board. So, no. I mean, it was like, before I had spoken with him prior to that tweet. So, it was… We were in post-production. You know, in the offices next to each other. So, it was like, if it was gonna be anything otherwise, I would have found out before. But, like in a word… again, validating to know that [Walter Hamada] and the Warner Bros. DC team that brought me on and believed in me. In the beginning, it was them who handed it off to Gunn and to Peter, who also felt the same way? Like, that feels so good. And where it goes in the future? We'll see."

How do you think DC will bring Blue Beetle back into the fray?

