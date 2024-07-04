Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: afraid, blumhouse, john cho

Afraid: Trailer for Blumhouse AI Horror Film Debuts, Out August 30th

Blumhouse has released the trailer and poster for their AI horror film Afraid that will releases into theaters on August 30th.

Afraid will close out the summer box office this year, and how fitting that as we head into the fall, Blumhouse will present us with a horror film about AI. Written and directed by Chris Weitz, it stars John Cho, Katherine Waterston, Havana Rose, Liu Lukita Maxwell, David Dastmalchian, and Keith Carradine. This plays like a film-length version of The Simpsons' send-up of 2001: A Space Oddysey, but that can work as a film.

Afraid Closes Out The Summer, But On A High Note?

In this thriller written and directed by Chris Weitz, marketing exec Curtis (John Cho) and his family are selected to test a revolutionary new home device: a digital family assistant called AIA. Taking smart home to the next level, once the unit and all its sensors and cameras are installed in their home, AIA seems able to do it all. She learns the family's behaviors and begins to anticipate their needs. And she can make sure nothing – and no one – gets in her family's way. Also starring Katherine Waterston, Havana Rose Liu, Lukita Maxwell, Ashley Romans, Greg Hill, Riki Lindhome, Wyatt Lindner, Isaac Bae, Todd Waring, David Dastmalchian, and Keith Carradine, AFRAID is exclusively in theaters starting August 30.

I am all for a horror film shooing away summer and ushering in fall, especially a Blumhouse film. I almost wonder if they wish this were released a month later, as they could have taken the abandoned SAW XI release date. It is no secret that horror has had a challenging year at the box office so far; Blumhouse has had multiple films make back their budgets but fail to break out like an M3GAN, or Black Phone in the last couple of years. The hook for this one is a bit broader than some of their other releases in 2024 so far, so I would expect this one to maybe make some noise.

Afraid opens in theaters on August 30th.

