Imaginary: Two New Images Debut From Blumhouse Film

After a week of teases and trailers, two new stills from Blumhouse and Lionsgate thriller Imaginary have been released.

Star and producer DeWanda Wise leads an ensemble cast in the thriller.

Imaginary centers on sinister games that begin between a child and a toy.

Set for a March 8th release, the film could be one of 2024's scariest.

Imaginary has two new stills online after yesterday's trailer drop. The film stars DeWanda Wise, who is also producing the film. Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, Pyper Braun, Veronica Falcon, and Betty Buckley also star in the movie. It is directed by Jeff Wadlow, who will also produce alongside Blumhouse's Jason Blum and Wise. Wadlow also co-wrote the script with Greg Erb and Jason Oremland. Wadlow is no stranger to working with Blumhouse, having previously worked on Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island for the studio. Below, you can see the two new images from the film.

Imaginary Might Be Completely Terrifying

Jessica moves back into her childhood home with her family. Her youngest stepdaughter, Alice, develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playfully and become increasingly sinister. As Alice's behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.

If you missed that trailer drop yesterday, you can watch it below.

After a couple of views and sitting with this trailer, I am now convinced that this will be one of 2024's most terrifying films. Blumhouse has done a great job of turning childhood staples into nightmares these last few years, from dolls to beloved eateries. Now they are coming for our imaginary friends. What devils they are. I used to picture my "friend" walking up my driveway when I was little, and it always freaked me out, as he was usually holding hands with Chucky to come and get me, even though he knew I was scared of that bastard doll…

The film will be released in theaters on March 8th.

