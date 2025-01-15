Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Universal | Tagged: blumhouse, The Woman In The Yard

The Woman In The Yard Trailer Released By Blumhouse

Blumhouse has released the first trailer and poster for their spring release, The Woman In The Yard. That film hits theaters on March 28.

Starring Danielle Deadwyler and Russell Hornsby in a gripping horror tale.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, known for House of Wax and Orphan.

The film explores grim themes in classic Blumhouse style.

The Woman In The Yard is this spring's horror release from Blumhouse, and with The Wolf Man hitting theaters this weekend, now is the time for us to get the first trailer and poster. The film stars Danielle Deadwyler (Till, The Harder They Fall, The Piano Lesson), Russell Hornsby; BMF, Fences), Peyton Jackson; Respect, American Refugee), Estella Kahiha; Will Trent, BMF), and Okwui Okpokwasili. It is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (House of Wax, Orphan, The Shallows).

The Woman In The Yard Helps Kick Off A Big 2025 For Blumhouse

Danielle Deadwyler (Till, The Harder They Fall, The Piano Lesson) as "Ramona, a woman crippled by grief after she survives a car accident that takes her husband (Russell Hornsby; BMF, Fences). Seriously injured, Ramona now must care for their 14-year-old son (Peyton Jackson; Respect, American Refugee) and 6-year-old daughter (Estella Kahiha; Will Trent, BMF), alone in her rural farmhouse. Then, one day, the woman takes form in their yard. Ramona assumes the woman (Okwui Okpokwasili; The Exorcist: Believer, Julie Taymor's A Midsummer Night's Dream) is lost or demented, but as the woman creeps nearer and nearer to the house, it becomes clear she is no ordinary figure, and her intentions are anything but peaceful. Now Ramona must rally to protect herself and her children from the grasp of the woman who won't leave them alone." Here is the first official poster for the film.

The Woman In The Yard continues the trend of Blumhouse films telling stories set in these terrible, bleak settings. There is nothing wrong with that, but the grief for these characters is through the roof walking into the theater, and you desperately do not want to see them go through whatever horrors they are about to endure. I could be wrong; many probably do not think about these things while walking in, but I do.

The Woman In The Yard opens in theaters on March 28.

