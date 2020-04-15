Blumhouse Thriller The Hunt Hits Blu-ray on June 9th

The Hunt, one of the more controversial films released in the past year, will head to Blu-ray in June. The film is already available for home viewing on VOD services after Universal released it and other films early in light of the ongoing situation the world is in. The Hunt had only been in theaters for a week before the shutdowns began. This is after the film was taken off the schedule entirely in 2019 after mass shootings in various states. It made only $6.5 million against a $14 million budget in that one week. The Blu-ray will feature three making-of documentaries. You can see the cover and list of features below.

The Hunt Blu-ray Special Features

"Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen… for a very specific purpose … THE HUNT. In this subversive satire, a group of elites gather for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt ordinary Americans for sport. But the elites' master plan is about to be derailed because one of The Hunted, Crystal (Gilpin), knows The Hunters' game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off one by one as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar® winner Hilary Swank, Million Dollar Baby) at the center of it all."

– talented special effects and make-up teams give you an inside look on how they carried out some of the goriest death sequences. ATHENA VS CRYSTAL: HUNTER OR HUNTED? – Go behind the scenes to check out the intense training and choreography actresses Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank had to master in order to execute this epic fight scene.

To me, this was not the best Blumhouse has been. The Hunt is not a bad film; it is actually pretty funny in most moments. Its attempts at social commentary mostly fail and come off more laughable than thought-provoking. That is a shame, but hey, you can't win em all.