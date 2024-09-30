Posted in: Digital, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, Speak No Evil

Speak No Evil Available To Rent Or Buy Digitally Tomorrow

Speak No Evil is available to rent or buy at home starting tomorrow on digital services. It is also still playing in theaters.

Available on disc starting November 19th.

Stars James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi, and Scoot McNairy.

Special features include cast insights, psychological analysis, and director commentary.

Speak No Evil, the Blumhouse remake of the 2022 Danish thriller, is heading home tomorrow. October 1st you will be able to rent or buy the film digitally, and then on disc starting November 19th. October 1st is a big digital release day for some reason. The film stars James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi, Alix West Lefler, Dan Hough, and Scoot McNairy and was written and directed by James Watkins. I did not like it at all, though McAvoy and Davis do good work in it. I would say to go on Shudder and watch the original instead. If you choose this one, below are the features you will be treated to after watching the film.

Speak No Evil Special Features List

After befriending a British couple with a mute son, Americans Ben and Louise accept an unusual invitation to bring their daughter for a weekend at an idyllic country estate. Yet when they discover their hosts are hiding sinister motives, Ben and Louise fear their family may be pawns in a disturbing plot. Led by James McAvoy as a charismatic man masking unspeakable darkness, a dream holiday warps into an unnerving nightmare in this shocking thriller from Blumhouse, producers of The Black Phone. From director and writer James Watkins (Eden Lake, The Woman in Black), SPEAK NO EVIL is based on the screenplay of the 2022 Danish horror sensation Gæsterne, written by Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup.

Here is the list of features included:

NUCLEAR FAMILIES – Learn what drew James McAvoy and the rest of the cast to this film, discover what methods they used to embody their roles, and listen as they provide insight into the subtle intricacies surrounding the film's two families.

– Learn what drew James McAvoy and the rest of the cast to this film, discover what methods they used to embody their roles, and listen as they provide insight into the subtle intricacies surrounding the film's two families. A HORRIFYING CRESCENDO – Director of Speak No Evil James Watkins and cast members take you down a dark corridor of psychology as they discuss the navigation of social spaces, dwelling in discomfort, and the grounded horror elements which escalated the story to its formidable final act.

– Director of Speak No Evil James Watkins and cast members take you down a dark corridor of psychology as they discuss the navigation of social spaces, dwelling in discomfort, and the grounded horror elements which escalated the story to its formidable final act. THE FARMHOUSE OF HORRORS – Immerse yourself in the farmhouse and learn how this location was reimagined into a place of nightmares as cast and crew walk you through the different production design and camera elements that added to the eeriness of the film.

– Immerse yourself in the farmhouse and learn how this location was reimagined into a place of nightmares as cast and crew walk you through the different production design and camera elements that added to the eeriness of the film. FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH WRITER/DIRECTOR JAMES WATKINS

