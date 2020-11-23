Bob McLeod Gets A Changed Credit In New Mutants

Bleeding Cool was the first to report that Bob McLeod's name was misspelt in the "thanks to" credits for the New Mutants movie. The co-creator of the comic book the movie is based upon, Bob McLeod expressed his frustration at reading the news. The credits for New Mutants co-creator Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, artist on The Demon Bear, co-creator of Illyana Rasputin and art contributor to the New Mutants movie itself, both had their names correctly spelt. Which, for Sienkiewicz is a novelty in itself. But not Bob.

Though it appears this has been corrected for the home release of New Mutants last week. And these will be the credits going forward.

However, there is no addition for Scott Lobdell and Carlos Pacheco, who are the co-creators of one of the main characters in the movie, Dr Cecilia Reyes, a Black Puerto Rican character introduced in X-Men #65 comic book in 1997, with the power to create organic forcefields, something that becomes an important plot point in the movie.

Scott Lobdell doesn't have much luck in this regard, his character Blink, co-created with Joe Madureira also appeared in the movie X-Men: Days Of Future Past but left them both creditless. While his co-creation of Marrow in the X-Men books, also with Joe Madueria, was retconned as being an adult version of a previously established child character, Sarah who had been kidnapped by Morlocks, and co-created by Jeph Loeb and David Brewer. So when she appeared briefly in the first Deadpool movie, Lobdell and Madueria were denied that credit too, in favour of Loeb and Brewer.

But someone who did get a credit on the Marvel 616 documentary series for Disney+ was Dave Thorpe, the originator of the term 616 as a designator of a shared universe reality, from the Captain Britain strips in the eighties, and first used in print by Alan Moore and Alan Davis. It's been quite a while coming…