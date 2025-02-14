Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: borderline, Samara Weaving

Borderline Trailer Puts Samara Weaving In Another Horrific Situation

The trailer for the new thriller Borderline, which stars Samara Weaving, has been released and will be released in theaters and on digital services on March 14.

Borderline is directed by Jimmy Warden, known for writing Cocaine Bear, marking his directorial debut.

The film features a gripping plot, with Weaving playing a pop star caught in a stalker's dangerous fantasy.

Produced by LuckyChap Entertainment and Red A Entertainment, Borderline promises an unforgettable experience.

Borderline is a new thriller by first-time director Jimmy Warden. He also wrote the screenplay and previously handled writing duties on Cocaine Bear. It stars Samara Weaving, Ray Nicholson, Eric Dane, Alba Baptista, and Jimmie Fails. The film is being produced by LuckyChap Entertainment's Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, Red A Entertainment's Hadeel Reda, and Brian Duffield. It will be released in theaters and on digital on March 14. The trailer certainly seems to promise that Borderline will be an entertaining watch, that is for sure.

Borderline Synopsis

"A violent sociopath Paul (Ray Nicholson) escapes from a mental hospital and embarks on a dangerous rampage. His target: Sofia (Samara Weaving), a world-famous pop star. An obsessive fan, he takes Sofia hostage in her own home, delusionally believing they're getting married. Paul is desperate to prove his dedication but Sofia's just trying to survive the night. As Paul grows more unhinged, his fantasy becomes more dangerous. With help from her loyal bodyguard (Eric Dane), Sofia must fight not only her life, but for her sanity, and escape the sinister grip of her stalker and his growing group of accomplices."

This is giving a Misery vibe, and I am a sucker for that kind of thing, so this is on my radar now. Can we just take a second to give Samara Weaving her flowers? She has been a horror icon for a while now, with iconic and memorable roles in Ready or Not, Azrael, The Babysitter, and so many more. I thought she gave one of 2024's best performances in Azrael, a criminally underseen movie. If you haven't watched that one yet, I strongly urge you to do so this weekend. She will also return for the Ready or Not sequel, which should excite horror fans. She is one of our best performers, and I just want her to get more recognition for it.

Borderline will be available on digital and in theaters on March 14.

