The Flash Races To $9.7 Million On Thursday Preview Day

The Flash scored $9.7 million during its Thursday preview screenings, which should send it above the early tracking numbers.

The Flash is now in theaters, and its first day went pretty well. The film scored $9.7 million during its preview day, in line with the preview days we have seen the last few weeks with other films' Thursday grosses. The Little Mermaid scored $10.3 million, Transformers nabbed $8.8 million, and Fast X had $7.5 million. As far as other superhero films this summer, it is way behind. Guardians Vol. 3 grossed $17.5 million in its previews, while Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse grossed $17.3 million. Tracking has the film at $70 million; I said $82 million in my weekend report last week. We shall see on Sunday where it ends up.

The Flash Will Be Number One No Matter What

"Warner Bros. Pictures presents The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti (the IT films, Mama). Ezra Miller reprises their role as Barry Allen in the DC Super Hero's first-ever standalone feature film. Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

