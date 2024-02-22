Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: boy kills world

First Trailer For Boy Kills World Promises A Bloody Good Time

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for Boy Kills World and it promises a bloody good time. The film will be released in theaters on April 26th.

Article Summary Lionsgate's trailer for 'Boy Kills World' hints at a violent, action-packed film.

Bill Skarsgård delivers beatdowns with H. Jon Benjamin's voiceover adding humor.

Concerns that 'Boy Kills World' could get lost despite positive festival buzz addressed.

The film features a strong cast with a release set for April 26, 2024.

Just because a film got a bunch of positive reviews at a film festival doesn't mean we're going to see it anywhere again. Plenty of excellent films have premiered at Sundance, Toronto, and more, only to be picked up and quietly released, and no one got the chance to really enjoy them. Even though Boy Kills World seems like an easy win for everyone involved, and even though Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions picked it up, there was still the worry that this one would get buried. There is still a chance that could happen, but April has some exciting releases, so perhaps this could find a place to make back the reported budget and gain a lovely little audience. We got the first trailer and some new images from the film today, and the voiceover will throw adult animation fans off so much. Bill Skarsgård beating the crap out of people while H. Jon Benjamin provides the internal running commentary. Honestly, that pitch alone would get me in the theater.

Boy Kills World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Skarsgård stars as "Boy" who vows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Janssen), the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left the boy orphaned, deaf, and voiceless. Driven by his inner voice, one which he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, Boy trains with a mysterious shaman (Ruhian) to become an instrument of death and is set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents. Bedlam ensues as Boy commits bloody martial arts mayhem, inciting a wrath of carnage and blood-letting. As he tries to get his bearings in this delirious realm, Boy soon falls in with a desperate resistance group, all the while bickering with the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister.

Boy Kill World, directed by Moritz Mohr, stars Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Brett Gelman, Isaiah Mustafa, Yayan Ruhian, with Andrew Koji, Sharlto Copley, and Famke Janssen. Voice of "Boy" Narrated by H. Jon Benjamin. It will be released on April 26, 2024.

